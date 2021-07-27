22,170 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

