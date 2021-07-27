21,999 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

