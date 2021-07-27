21,233 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.