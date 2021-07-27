1,971 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.72.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.