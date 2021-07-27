19,429 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

MODV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.59.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

