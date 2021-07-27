1,938 Shares in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTB. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 232.3% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39.

