$181.40 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post sales of $181.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $32.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 456.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $747.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.07 million to $886.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLJ. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

RLJ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. 1,552,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.17. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $17.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

