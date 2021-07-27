180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after acquiring an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,928,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 368,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,532,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 75,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,573. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.35. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $104.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.