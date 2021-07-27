180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.41. 8,100,877 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82.

