180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. 425,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,151. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $197.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

