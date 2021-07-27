180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,665 shares of company stock worth $7,244,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,759. The company has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of -48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.69. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

