$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to announce $18.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $35.80 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $1.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 953.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $135.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.96 million to $331.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.87 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 target price on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $683,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 127,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

