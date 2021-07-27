$155.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce sales of $155.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $162.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $631.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $631.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $647.20 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $654.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%.

FIBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 2,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,294. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $3,768,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 67,992 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

