1,527 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $162.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.05. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

