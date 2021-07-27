1,402 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Marriott International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Marriott International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

MAR stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,557. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

