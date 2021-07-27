1,158 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,158 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of TPR opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

