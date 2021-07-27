11,312 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after buying an additional 1,459,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after buying an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 269,382 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND stock opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYND. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.