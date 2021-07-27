1,015,529 Shares in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,015,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,125,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 7.26% of FTS International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,596,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FTS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,016,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTSI opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. FTS International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

