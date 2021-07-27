10,005 Shares in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,005 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Willdan Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $210,721.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares in the company, valued at $643,697.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.05 million, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

