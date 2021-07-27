$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

FITB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. 184,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,379 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,955 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 280,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 389,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 62,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.