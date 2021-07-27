$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

FITB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. 184,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,379 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,955 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 280,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 389,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 62,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

