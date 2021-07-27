$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $272.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 322.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

MRO traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $11.37. 445,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,417,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after purchasing an additional 607,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

