$1.05 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.20. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. 547,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,921. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.80. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

