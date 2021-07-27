$0.83 EPS Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.81. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.6% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 73,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 41,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.18. 453,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,261,546. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

