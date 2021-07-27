$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.59. CONMED posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 985.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.40.

Shares of CNMD traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,107. CONMED has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 349.56, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CONMED by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $388,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

