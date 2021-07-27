$0.46 EPS Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Plantronics posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

POLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

