-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Cree posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,375 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Cree by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.51. Cree has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

