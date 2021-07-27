-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE FTAI opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

