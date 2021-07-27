-$0.10 EPS Expected for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the first quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the first quarter worth $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 2.9% during the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,127. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.16.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

