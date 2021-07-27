-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 14,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.43. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

