Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zynga reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 946,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,122,408 shares of company stock valued at $33,787,827. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zynga by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $82,831,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $50,890,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Zynga by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after buying an additional 4,323,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.