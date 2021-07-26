Zymeworks (ZYME) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME):

7/24/2021 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/23/2021 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/14/2021 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/13/2021 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Zymeworks stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 266.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zymeworks by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,999 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zymeworks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 459,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

