ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $964,524.50 and approximately $57.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.