Zovio (ZVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Zovio to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zovio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 1,292.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Zovio worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

