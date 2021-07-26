ZINC (ZINC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $297.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, ZINC has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $39,702.81 and approximately $297.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.73 or 0.00838916 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084017 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

