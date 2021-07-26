ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ (NYSE:ZIM) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had issued 14,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $217,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $37.81 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,730,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $23,682,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

