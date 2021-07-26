Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Tops $200,122.99

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $200,122.99 and approximately $92.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00047524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.10 or 0.00817468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

