Zap Market Cap Reaches $9.25 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $66,819.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zap has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.00845157 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00084242 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

