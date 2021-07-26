Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to Buy

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $122.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAC. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

