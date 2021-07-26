Zacks Investment Research Lowers ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $174.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.08. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $45.29 and a twelve month high of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $592,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,419,600. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

