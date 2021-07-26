Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $145.18 on Friday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Primerica by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 51.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new position in Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Primerica by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

