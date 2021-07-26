Zacks Investment Research Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Hold

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “With higher freight demand, Landstar’s business recovered from the coronavirus-led slump in the second half of 2020. The company’s truck transportation unit is benefiting from strong demand in the van truckload business. Driven by improved freight market conditions, the company outperformed expectations in second-quarter 2021. Both earnings per share and revenues bettered year over year. The company expects the uptick in freight environment to continue in the third quarter too. Landstar's efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current uncertain scenario are also praiseworthy. However, high costs may restrict the company’s bottom-line growth. Driver scarcity is an added woe for the company The year-over-year decline in current ratio (a measure of liquidity) is a bane as well.”

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

Shares of LSTR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.77. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,771. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Landstar System has a one year low of $119.51 and a one year high of $182.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.