Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Separately, Colliers Securities lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

CEMI stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $61.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

