Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

NYSE:CPAC opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $517.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.0552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 13.37%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is currently 610.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.