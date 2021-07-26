Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $586.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 12.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 11.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

