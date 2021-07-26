Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NET. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.44.

NYSE:NET opened at $117.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.14 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $117.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,787 shares of company stock worth $87,678,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,481,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,182,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

