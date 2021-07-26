Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Verastem by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.95. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

