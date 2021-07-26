Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. Tricida reported earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tricida by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tricida by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

