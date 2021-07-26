Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.28). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

NASDAQ SILK traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,391,886.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

