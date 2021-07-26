Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Orthofix Medical reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

OFIX traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.39. 844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,249. The company has a market cap of $750.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.14. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.