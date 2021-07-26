Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post $141.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.70 million to $165.06 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $73.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $538.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $588.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $665.82 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $741.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. 18,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,651. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $325.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

